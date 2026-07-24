Fire guts home under construction in Etobicoke

Officials are investigating after a one-alarm fire destroyed a home under construction in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

Toronto Fire crews responded to the scene on Netherly Drive, near Kipling and Finch avenues, just before 7 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames, which also spread to a shed. The fire has since been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

No injuries were reported.