Man wanted in Scarborough break-in

Toronto police are searching for an unknown man who is wanted in connection with a Scarborough break-in.

According to investigators a man forced his way into a home near Kennedy and Ellesmere Roads on Thursday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m.

Police say he stole a number of items from the home and was confronted by the homeowner.

The suspect was last seen walking towards Kennedy Road.

He is described as being six-feet tall with a thin build, and is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.