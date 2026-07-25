Man wanted in Scarborough break-in
Posted July 25, 2026 11:17 pm.
Toronto police are searching for an unknown man who is wanted in connection with a Scarborough break-in.
According to investigators a man forced his way into a home near Kennedy and Ellesmere Roads on Thursday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m.
Police say he stole a number of items from the home and was confronted by the homeowner.
The suspect was last seen walking towards Kennedy Road.
He is described as being six-feet tall with a thin build, and is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.