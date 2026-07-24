Second suspect arrested in 2023 Mississauga homicide of delivery driver

Detectives later identified a second suspect, Devaunte Thompson, 26, of Caledon, and issued a Canada‑wide warrant for his arrest on a charge of second‑degree murder. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 24, 2026 1:20 pm.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 2023 killing of a 24‑year‑old Brampton food delivery driver who died after a violent carjacking in Mississauga.

Gurvinder Nath was attacked in the early hours of July 9, 2023, while working near Britannia Road and Creditview Road. Police say he was assaulted and robbed of his vehicle around 2:10 a.m. before the suspects fled in his car.

Nath was rushed to a trauma centre, where he later died of his injuries. The 24-year-old man was later honoured by family, friends and members of the community at a vigil, where he was remembered as hard-working and kind. His killing also intensified calls for improved safety measures for gig‑economy workers.

Gurvinder Nath
Gurvinder Nath, 24, was killed after being attacked while delivering a pizza and left on the side of the road. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

First suspect charged in 2024

In February 2024, investigators arrested Jazaine Kerr, 23, of Mississauga. He was charged with second‑degree murder and possession of a prohibited firearm. Police said at the time that the investigation remained active and additional suspects were being sought.

Detectives later identified a second man, Devaunte Thompson, 26, of Caledon, and issued a Canada‑wide warrant for his arrest on a charge of second‑degree murder.

Police now confirm Thompson was located and arrested in Toronto on July 16, 2026. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police have not said whether additional suspects are being sought. Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP.

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