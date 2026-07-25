Man wanted in Toronto firearm investigation

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in connection with a firearms investigation.

According to authorities, a man between the ages of 25 and 40 was seen loitering in the Willowdale area of North York, near Yonge Street and Empress Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Detectives say the man was seen grabbing a gun from inside his jacket.

“He then put the firearm into a backpack and fled the area on a bicycle,” police wrote in a press release shared Saturday evening.

Authorities have released an image of the suspect who they say was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black face covering with a white Nike symbol above his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.