Toronto police are investigating a collision in the city’s west end after an 11‑year‑old boy lost control of his electric scooter and struck a parked van, leaving him with significant injuries.

Emergency crews were called around 4:44 p.m. on July 21 to the Dynevor Road and Rowan Avenue area near Dufferin Street after reports of a child injured in a crash. Police say the boy had been riding his electric scooter northbound on Dynevor Road when he lost control and collided with a parked silver van.

The child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving in the area at the time of the collision. They are appealing for the driver of the pickup to come forward. Police are also attempting to identify and speak with the owner of the parked van involved in the collision.

An image of the pickup truck has been released as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking residents, businesses, and drivers in the neighbourhood to review any security or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.