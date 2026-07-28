The Big Story

The debate on MAiD for mental illness

A woman is seen struggling with depression in this undated photo. (iStock)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 28, 2026 7:13 am.

Warning: This episode contains discussion of mental illness, suicide, and death. Please take care.

MAiD has caused contentious debate across Canada for years. This year marks 10 years since Ottawa allowed for certain adults to apply for medically assisted death, and since then there has been push to expand eligibility — beyond track two — to include those whose sole reason for application is mental illness.

A recent parliamentary committee recommended against the idea, saying Canada isn’t ready.

Host Maria Kestane is bringing you both sides of the debate. Daphne Gilbert is chair of the board of directors at Dying with Dignity Canada, an advocacy group calling for MAiD expansion. Jonathan Lai is the executive director at Autism Alliance of Canada. He argues against.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the national suicide hotline at 988 or head to their website.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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