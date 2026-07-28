Shots fired outside INKAS headquarters in North York
Posted July 28, 2026 7:54 am.
Last Updated July 28, 2026 9:48 am.
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired outside the global headquarters of a security company that manufactures armoured vehicles.
Officers were called to INKAS Armoured Vehicle Manufacturing on Weston Road near Finch Avenue West just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday for gunshots heard in the area.
Police said the business was damaged and officers located evidence of gunfire.
No injuries were reported, and there is no word on suspects.
Further details were not immediately available.