Men charged in human‑trafficking investigation allegedly involving youth in Hamilton, Toronto

Shemar Walters, 27, of Toronto, (left) allegedly trafficked victims, advertised their sexual services online and collected the proceeds. Ethan Gangasingh, 20, of Brampton, assisted in procuring the victims. Photo: Hamilton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 29, 2026 8:02 am.

Hamilton police have charged two men from Toronto and Brampton following a human‑trafficking investigation that alleges multiple youth were exploited across Hamilton and Toronto earlier this year.

The investigation began in May after authorities received information that several youth were being trafficked. Detectives say that between March and June, Shemar Walters, 27, of Toronto, allegedly trafficked victims, advertised their sexual services online and collected the proceeds.

Police further allege that Ethan Gangasingh, 20, of Brampton, assisted in procuring the victims.

Walters was arrested and held for a bail hearing. Gangasingh appeared in court on July 27 and was released.

Police say Walters faces charges that include trafficking persons under 18, procuring sexual services from minors, receiving material benefit from trafficking minors, advertising sexual services, possessing cocaine and hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000, and other related offences.

Gangasingh is charged with procuring sexual services from minors, possessing cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000, and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Hamilton police have released images of both accused, saying investigators believe there may be additional survivors who have not yet come forward.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.

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