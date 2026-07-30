A 13‑year‑old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he attempted to stab another youth during an altercation inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Oshawa.

Durham police were called to the McDonald’s at 2585 Thoroughbred Street around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, after reports of an armed person.

Investigators say a dispute between two youths escalated when the 13‑year‑old allegedly brandished a knife and attempted to stab a 16‑year‑old boy. The older teen managed to flee, and was not physically injured. The suspect left the restaurant before officers arrived.

Police located the 13‑year‑old at his residence a short time later and took him into custody without incident. Investigators then executed a search warrant at the home, where they recovered the knife believed to have been used in the attempted stabbing.

The Oshawa youth is charged with assault with a weapon, possess weapons dangerous and assault. He was held for a bail hearing.

The accused was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Investigators are asking anyone with cellphone video, dashcam footage, surveillance recordings, or information to contact Durham police.