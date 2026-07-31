Human or AI bot? Ottawa consulting on transparency of AI systems

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Minister Evan Solomon speaks with the media in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted July 31, 2026 3:48 pm.

Last Updated July 31, 2026 4:05 pm.

OTTAWA — Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says the government wants input from Canadians about the transparency of artificial intelligence systems.

Solomon says in an online post he wants public feedback on questions about identifying AI content and online interactions with AI systems.

He says the government wants to hear from Canadians what meaningful and practical AI transparency might look like.

The government launched the consultation last week and it wraps up on Sept. 23.

The consultation is also looking at ways to improve public access to information about AI systems, including their capabilities and limitations.

The government is also looking at enabling tracking of serious AI-related incidents and ways to better identify the activity of AI agents.

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