Dry lightning, hot weather expected to increase wildfire conditions in B.C. Interior

A property on Okanagan Indian Band land that was destroyed by the Bradley Creek wildfire is seen, in Vernon, B.C., on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Okanagan Indian Band Chief Dan Wilson said on Tuesday that about 230 homes have been destroyed in one of the worst wildfire losses in recent Canadian history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2026 5:16 am.

VERNON — As the damage from the devastating wildfire along Okanagan Lake in British Columbia is being assessed, officials are warning of the potential of more fires as dry lightning storms are forecast for this week.

Cliff Chapman with the BC Wildfire Service says temperatures are expected to increase to the mid-30s, and dry lightning is in the forecast for Thursday.

If it materializes as expected, Chapman says they’ll see more fire starts across the southern Interior, where most of B.C.’s estimated 115 wildfires are burning.

He says the service has helicopter and fixed-wing planes ready to surge to any new starts in what looks to be another challenging week of fighting wildfires.

The chief of Okanagan Indian Band says at least 230 homes on the reserve have been destroyed by the fast-moving wildfire that swept through on Saturday.

There are six wildfires of note in the province, all of them burning near communities in the southern Interior.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lloyd Robertson, veteran Canadian news anchor, dead at 92

In a report published by CTV News, it said Lloyd Robertson died Tuesday evening. Robertson served as the network's main anchor for decades.

2h ago

Everyone loved Marineland - then the tide turned. A look inside the park's final days

NIAGARA FALLS — Silence envelops Marineland.

2h ago

Durham police drug operation results in over 250 arrests, seizures of cash, cocaine and fentanyl in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers say Project Atlantis began in April and will continue to operate in Oshawa until the end of 2026.

15h ago

Calls emerge for U.S. refugee status as group helps Jewish families flee Canada

OTTAWA — A former Ontario man and a Conservative U.S. think tank are encouraging the Trump administration to offer refugee status to Jewish Canadians who feel threatened by rising antisemitism here.

2h ago

Top Stories

Lloyd Robertson, veteran Canadian news anchor, dead at 92

In a report published by CTV News, it said Lloyd Robertson died Tuesday evening. Robertson served as the network's main anchor for decades.

2h ago

Everyone loved Marineland - then the tide turned. A look inside the park's final days

NIAGARA FALLS — Silence envelops Marineland.

2h ago

Durham police drug operation results in over 250 arrests, seizures of cash, cocaine and fentanyl in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers say Project Atlantis began in April and will continue to operate in Oshawa until the end of 2026.

15h ago

Calls emerge for U.S. refugee status as group helps Jewish families flee Canada

OTTAWA — A former Ontario man and a Conservative U.S. think tank are encouraging the Trump administration to offer refugee status to Jewish Canadians who feel threatened by rising antisemitism here.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Former CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson dies at 92

Lloyd Robertson, a trusted voice who guided Canadians through some of the biggest moments in modern history, has died at the age of 92.

7h ago

2:55
Late-week storm threatens heavy downpours in Greater Toronto Area

Natasha Ramsahai has more on what we can expect for weather in the Greater Toronto Area this week.

12h ago

2:49
Flood clean-up continues in St. Catharines

The mayor of St. Catharines is pleading for disaster assistance from the province tonight after thousands of homes, including his own, were damaged by heavy flooding. Audra Brown with the details

13h ago

2:35
One person dead after apartment fire in Scarborough

Fire officials are investigating the circumstances of an early morning fire at a high-rise Scarborough apartment that left one person dead. Afua Baah reports.

13h ago

2:57
A man is dead and a family has been displaced after two apartment fires erupt in a downtown neighbourhood

A man is dead and a family has lost their home after fires break out at two apartment buildings in a downtown neighbourhood. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the investigations.

13h ago

More Videos