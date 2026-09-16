updated

‘Read between the lines’: Ford signals support for Chow ahead of Toronto’s October election

While Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not directly endorse Toronto Mayoral candidate Olivia Chow, when asked who he would support in the race he said 'read between the lines.'

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 16, 2026 11:36 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2026 12:18 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford offered his clearest public backing yet for Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow on Wednesday, effectively endorsing her re‑election bid and highlighting what he called a strong working relationship between the two leaders as the city heads toward its October municipal vote.

Speaking at an unrelated event in Toronto, Ford praised Chow’s leadership and collaboration with the province, noting both the personal rapport they’ve built and the billions in joint funding that have flowed to Toronto during her term.

“The mayor and I have a phenomenal relationship,” Ford said. “We are going to continue supporting the mayor. She is doing an incredible job, so, read between the lines.”

Ford did not explicitly tell Torontonians how to vote, but his comments mark a notable shift in tone from earlier years, when the two leaders frequently clashed over transit, bike lanes, housing, and budget pressures.

Related:

The premier’s comments come with the Ford government pushing ahead with plans to remove bicycle lanes on major Toronto corridors — including Bloor Street, Yonge Street, University Avenue, Queen’s Park Crescent and Avenue Road — a move Chow and city council have strongly opposed.

Ford has defended the plan as part of a mandate to “fight gridlock,” while Chow has maintained that Toronto’s bike network is essential for safety, climate goals, and reducing congestion.

In contrast to the bike lane fight, Ford and Chow have worked closely on one of the largest provincial interventions in Toronto’s infrastructure in decades: the upload of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP).

In June, the province announced it would take ownership of both highways in fall 2027, a move framed as part of the “New Deal for Toronto.” The agreement includes a commitment that the Gardiner and DVP will remain toll‑free, $353 million for Toronto to continue operating and maintaining the highways until the transfer is complete and provincial oversight of capital decisions during the transition.

“This very uncertain, stressful time, in the global turbulence and disruptive trade conversations that’s happening, the team Canada approach, working together, united, we are stronger, and we’re proving it right now,” Chow said.

Toronto voters head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 26, with voting locations open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“[Chow] has continued to work with all parties to make life affordable for Torontonians, including a historic $2.7 billion housing deal with Prime Minister Mark Carney, $2 billion for a new LRT and $1.2 billion to fund new subway cars for Line 2 Bloor-Danforth, and federal funding to support her universal school food program,” a Chow campaign spokesperson said via a press release.

“Only Olivia Chow can land a second New Deal with the province that can fund our City and make life more affordable for all Torontonians. We need to keep moving forward.”

Speaking at an unrelated event in Toronto, Ford praised Chow's leadership and collaboration with the province, noting both the personal rapport they've built and the billions in joint funding that have flowed to Toronto during her term. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parking lot incident sends Mississauga woman to hospital as investigation continues

A disagreement in a Mississauga parking lot last month took a dangerous turn leaving one woman with injuries, and charges laid against a man who said he was trying to stop the vehicle accused of injuring...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Trump criticizes Canada over drugs but leaves it off list of drug-producing countries

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is again accusing Canada of not doing enough to clamp down on drugs but did not include it in a list of major drug-producing countries released today.

39m ago

'The PM's on fire': Ford praises Pearson privatization, wants same approach for Toronto's Billy Bishop airport

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has been at the centre of political debate with past disputes over runway expansion and development.

45m ago

Alberta separation could cost $170 billion in first 5 years: report

A report on Alberta's separation from Canada finds establishing a new country would cost several tens of billions of dollars and as much as $170 billion in the first five years. However, the report...

1h ago

Top Stories

Parking lot incident sends Mississauga woman to hospital as investigation continues

A disagreement in a Mississauga parking lot last month took a dangerous turn leaving one woman with injuries, and charges laid against a man who said he was trying to stop the vehicle accused of injuring...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Trump criticizes Canada over drugs but leaves it off list of drug-producing countries

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is again accusing Canada of not doing enough to clamp down on drugs but did not include it in a list of major drug-producing countries released today.

39m ago

'The PM's on fire': Ford praises Pearson privatization, wants same approach for Toronto's Billy Bishop airport

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has been at the centre of political debate with past disputes over runway expansion and development.

45m ago

Alberta separation could cost $170 billion in first 5 years: report

A report on Alberta's separation from Canada finds establishing a new country would cost several tens of billions of dollars and as much as $170 billion in the first five years. However, the report...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos