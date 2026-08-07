Average asking rents fall 4% in July as market ‘stabilizing, but not yet recovering’

Aron Janvrin, left, helps his daughter Haely Janvrin load a couch onto a truck on Quebec's unofficial moving day in Montreal, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2026 10:14 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2026 12:05 pm.

TORONTO — A new report says the average national asking rent fell four per cent in July compared with last year and now stands at $2,037.

That marks the 22nd consecutive month of year-over-year declines in the average cost being sought by landlords, according to the latest monthly analysis from Rentals.ca and Urbanation.

Asking rents have now fallen 7.5 per cent over the past two years.

However, July’s decrease was the smallest year-over-year drop since February, and prices continue to rise when comparing month to month.

Rent prices ticked up 0.2 per cent from June, which was the fourth straight monthly increase.

“Canada’s rental market is showing signs of stabilizing, but not yet recovering,” said Urbanation president Shaun Hildebrand in a news release.

“While rents have risen for four straight months, this is typical seasonal momentum heading into the back-to-school period, with annual declines persisting across most of the country.”

Hildebrand said the Toronto market continues to stand out and is “worth watching as a potential leading indicator.”

Apartment and condo rents in Toronto rose 1.6 per cent from June to $2,577, and were down just 0.6 per cent year-over-year — the smallest annual decline among Canada’s major markets.

“This marks a further step towards an emerging turnaround in Toronto’s rental market after more than two years of annual declines, with supply tightening as fewer new condo units come to market and pent-up demand being released as the market becomes more affordable,” the report said.

Vancouver remains the most expensive municipal market with an average asking rent of $2,677 for apartments and condos, down 4.5 per cent year-over-year and 1.4 per cent from June.

On an annual basis, Calgary also saw a 4.5 per cent decline to $1,828, followed by a 3.6 per cent drop in Edmonton to $1,509. Average asking rents in Ottawa decreased 2.4 per cent to $2,145 and Montreal’s average price was down 1.6 per cent to $1,940.

Nationally, asking rents for purpose-built apartments fell 2.6 per cent year-over-year to an average of $2,041 last month, while asking rents for condominium apartments decreased 6.3 per cent to $2,063.

Secondary market units such as houses and townhouses saw the steepest annual decline, down 7.5 per cent to $2,007.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two 18-year-old males charged with 1st-degree murder in Salsa on St. Clair mass shooting

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw announced on Friday that two 18-year-old males have been charged with first-degree murder in the mass shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival last month that...

breaking

25m ago

Ford urges Carney to extend federal gas tax cut beyond Labour Day or make it permanent

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to extend the federal excise tax cut on gasoline and diesel, which is set to expire on Labour Day. In a letter posted to X on Friday,...

1m ago

Ontario teacher and former TCDSB trustee found guilty of professional misconduct

The Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) has found Michael Anthony Del Grande, a certified teacher and former Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) trustee, guilty of professional misconduct, concluding...

3h ago

Brampton man, 19, charged in alleged sexual assault at Vaughan amusement park

York Regional Police (YRP) say a 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident at an amusement park in Vaughan. Police said that on May 25, a female youth was at...

9m ago

Top Stories

Two 18-year-old males charged with 1st-degree murder in Salsa on St. Clair mass shooting

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw announced on Friday that two 18-year-old males have been charged with first-degree murder in the mass shooting at Toronto's Salsa on St. Clair festival last month that...

breaking

25m ago

Ford urges Carney to extend federal gas tax cut beyond Labour Day or make it permanent

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to extend the federal excise tax cut on gasoline and diesel, which is set to expire on Labour Day. In a letter posted to X on Friday,...

1m ago

Ontario teacher and former TCDSB trustee found guilty of professional misconduct

The Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) has found Michael Anthony Del Grande, a certified teacher and former Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) trustee, guilty of professional misconduct, concluding...

3h ago

Brampton man, 19, charged in alleged sexual assault at Vaughan amusement park

York Regional Police (YRP) say a 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident at an amusement park in Vaughan. Police said that on May 25, a female youth was at...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Cloudy with a chance of rain, high humidex

Cloudy skies and chance of showers continues to loom across the GTA and for the weekend ahead.

1h ago

0:42
Canadian to be deported after allegedly assaulting teen wearing 'pro-Trump' clothing

A Canadian woman detained by ICE is set to be deported after allegedly assaulting a teen wearing 'pro-Trump' clothing.

3h ago

2:29
Argonauts win home opener 8 weeks into CFL season

The Toronto Argonauts played their home opener Thursday night, eight weeks into the CFL season, after their home field was unavailable because of FIFA preparations. Catalina Gillies reports.

13h ago

2:19
Deadly Violence Tests Lebanon Ceasefire

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon, prompting new Israeli strikes as diplomatic talks continue in Rome. Brandon Rowe reports on the flare-up and uncertain U.S.–Iran negotiations.

16h ago

2:48
Billy Bishop expansion still up in the air after Carney's comments

It's been nearly two weeks since the Federal government halted Doug Ford's proposed expansion of Billy Bishop Airport. But as Brandon Choghri tells us, new comments from the Prime Minister have reignited the conversation. 

17h ago

More Videos