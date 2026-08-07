Two corrections officers, inmate die during transfer from Edmonton prison: CSC

Prison officials say two corrections officers and an inmate died during a transfer from a facility for women.

Correctional Service Canada announced the deaths Thursday in a post on social media.

It did not say how the three were killed or when it happened, but called it a “tragic accident.”

The Edmonton Institution for Women is a multi-level design facility in the city’s west end that accommodates minimum- and medium-security inmates.

Condolences have also come in from agencies as far east as Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

His social media post says he was “saddened” to learn of the correctional officers’ deaths and that they and their colleagues are owed “a debt of gratitude” for keeping Canadians safe.