Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after Brampton crash
Posted August 10, 2026 10:42 pm.
A motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital on Monday evening following a serious crash that happened in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Bramalea Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Peel Regional Police say the motorcyclist collided with a car and was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.
Police issued a warning for motorists to avoid the area.