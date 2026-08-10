Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after Brampton crash

A motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital on Monday evening following a serious crash that happened in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and Bramalea Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Peel Regional Police say the motorcyclist collided with a car and was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.

Police issued a warning for motorists to avoid the area.