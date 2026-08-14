Whitby teen facing impaired‑driving charges from rollover crash that injured 3 young passengers

Police examine tire marks on the roadway after a vehicle crashed on Myrtle Road near Baldwin Street North in Whitby on May 28, 2026. (Alfredo Colangelo/CityNews)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 14, 2026 8:44 am.

An 18‑year‑old from Whitby is facing several charges, including impaired‑driving offences, after a violent single‑vehicle crash in May left three youths seriously injured and shut down a rural stretch of road for hours.

Durham police say the collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on May 28 when a Toyota RAV4 travelling eastbound on Myrtle Road West near Duffs Road lost control, veered off the roadway and ejected at least two occupants from the vehicle.

An 18‑year‑old male and a 19‑year‑old male were rushed to a Toronto‑area trauma centre with serious injuries. A 16‑year‑old female was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while a 14‑year‑old male suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

On Thursday, investigators arrested the driver of the RAV4, Alexander Burgi, 18, of Whitby.

He was taken into custody without incident and is now facing multiple charges, including dangerous operation causing bodily harm to two victims, impaired operation causing bodily harm to two victims, impaired operation while exceeding the legal limit, taking a vehicle without consent, stunt driving, being a novice driver with blood alcohol above zero, and driving on a G1 licence without a qualified driver present.

Burgi was held for a bail hearing.

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