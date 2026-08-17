Motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle crash in Vaughan

A 39-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Vaughan on Sunday night.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Weston Road around 11 p.m.

Police say the man, who was riding the motorcycle, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.

It’s not yet known what led to the crash. Police say the investigation is ongoing.