Raptors tease possible Kyle Lowry-themed logo

Could a new limited-edition logo be in the works for the Toronto Raptors?

The Raptors teased a potential Kyle Lowry-themed logo on social media on Tuesday with the caption “A legacy too big for one night,” hinting at a possible jersey retirement and branding for the Toronto legend.

The post features a picture of Lowry bringing the ball up the court, directing traffic with his right hand in the air, then cuts to a drawing of the Raptor making a similar gesture while wearing Lowry’s No. 7.

A legacy too big for one night???? pic.twitter.com/lRk9UVDCpj — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 25, 2026

The team did a similarly stylized logo for Vince Carter’s jersey retirement in 2024, with the synonymous Raptor donning Carter’s No. 15 and performing the high-flyer’s legendary through-the-legs windmill dunk from the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest.

In addition to the new logo for Carter, the team debuted a tribute City Edition jersey, with that stylized Raptor front and centre.

Lowry, 40, hung up his shoes after the 2025-26 season and signed a one-day contract to retire with the Raptors on July 7.

Though a formal jersey retirement has yet to be officially announced, signs point toward Lowry’s No. 7 hanging in the rafters at Scotiabank Arena one day — perhaps in the near future.

Lowry is considered by many to be the greatest Raptor of all-time after spending nine seasons with the club and helping lead it to its first-ever NBA title, in 2019.

Known for his toughness and all-around play, Lowry made six all-star teams in his career — all as a Raptor — and was named a third-team all-NBA player after the 2015-16 season. He ends his career with per-game averages of 13.8 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Lowry stands as the Raptors’ franchise leader in assists, steals, three-pointers and triple-doubles while sitting second in games played and points. He also leads the franchise in playoff points and games, punctuated by his memorable performance in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, when he scored the first 11 Raptors points of the contest en route to victory.