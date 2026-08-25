Raptors tease possible Kyle Lowry-themed logo

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts in the finals seconds of the game to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks during second half NBA Eastern Conference finals basketball action in Toronto on Saturday, May 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 25, 2026 9:36 pm.

Could a new limited-edition logo be in the works for the Toronto Raptors?

The Raptors teased a potential Kyle Lowry-themed logo on social media on Tuesday with the caption “A legacy too big for one night,” hinting at a possible jersey retirement and branding for the Toronto legend.

The post features a picture of Lowry bringing the ball up the court, directing traffic with his right hand in the air, then cuts to a drawing of the Raptor making a similar gesture while wearing Lowry’s No. 7.

The team did a similarly stylized logo for Vince Carter’s jersey retirement in 2024, with the synonymous Raptor donning Carter’s No. 15 and performing the high-flyer’s legendary through-the-legs windmill dunk from the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest.

In addition to the new logo for Carter, the team debuted a tribute City Edition jersey, with that stylized Raptor front and centre.

Lowry, 40, hung up his shoes after the 2025-26 season and signed a one-day contract to retire with the Raptors on July 7.

Though a formal jersey retirement has yet to be officially announced, signs point toward Lowry’s No. 7 hanging in the rafters at Scotiabank Arena one day — perhaps in the near future.

Lowry is considered by many to be the greatest Raptor of all-time after spending nine seasons with the club and helping lead it to its first-ever NBA title, in 2019.

Known for his toughness and all-around play, Lowry made six all-star teams in his career — all as a Raptor — and was named a third-team all-NBA player after the 2015-16 season. He ends his career with per-game averages of 13.8 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Lowry stands as the Raptors’ franchise leader in assists, steals, three-pointers and triple-doubles while sitting second in games played and points. He also leads the franchise in playoff points and games, punctuated by his memorable performance in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, when he scored the first 11 Raptors points of the contest en route to victory.

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