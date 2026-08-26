Advance voting in 3 Ontario byelections: What you need to know

Eligible voters in the ridings of Scarborough Southwest, York-Simcoe and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek can cast their ballots in advance polls ahead of the byelections on Sept. 3

A byelection became necessary in Scarborough Southwest after Doly Begum, who had held the riding for the NDP since 2018, vacated the seat in February. The Conservatives will look to keep the seats vacated in York-Simcoe by Caroline Mulroney and in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, which had been represented by Neil Lumsden. Click here for a list of candidates.

When is advance voting

Advance polls run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 26-28.

Where to vote

Voters can find advance voting locations on the Elections Ontario website, refer to their voter information card if they have received one, use the Elections Ontario app, or call their local election office for more information.

What you need to bring

Voters must bring ID that shows their name and residential address. A voter information card, whether physical or digital, counts as proof of address, but one other piece of ID showing the voter’s name is also required.

Click here for examples of accepted ID.

Important dates for voting

Aug. 21 to Sept. 2: Use assistive voting technology at your local elections office. It is also available by appointment on election day.

Aug. 28, 6 p.m. ET: Deadline to submit your application to vote by mail

Sept. 2: Vote before election day at your local election office until 6 p.m. ET

Sept. 3: Voters’ completed mail-in ballots must be received at Elections Ontario by 6 p.m. ET to be counted.

With files from John Marchesan, CityNews