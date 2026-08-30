Police investigating ‘targeted shooting’ in Kitchener

A Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicle is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 30, 2026 2:13 pm.

Last Updated August 30, 2026 2:06 pm.

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating what they describe as a “targeted shooting” that happened in Kitchener early Sunday morning.

According to detectives, multiple bullets were fired into a business in the area of River Road and Morgan Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police say the business was closed at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities believe the incident was targeted and say an investigation is ongoing.

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