Police investigating ‘targeted shooting’ in Kitchener
Posted August 30, 2026 2:13 pm.
Last Updated August 30, 2026 2:06 pm.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating what they describe as a “targeted shooting” that happened in Kitchener early Sunday morning.
According to detectives, multiple bullets were fired into a business in the area of River Road and Morgan Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m.
Police say the business was closed at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.
Authorities believe the incident was targeted and say an investigation is ongoing.