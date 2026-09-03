Voters head to polls Thursday in 3 Ontario byelections

Voters head to the polls Thursday in three Ontario provincial byelections, with at least one race set to be tight.

Candidates say long-standing provincial concerns such as health care, education and affordability came up often as they knocked on doors, but the trade war with the United States is also a worry for voters.

WATCH LIVE: Tune into CityNews 24/7 for live coverage of the byelections on Thursday

Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives are hoping to hold on to two seats while the New Democrats wish to hold onto the third.

Candidates expect a close race in Hamilton-Stoney Creek after conservative Neil Lumsden retired in August.

Scarborough Southwest will likely be a battle between the New Democrats and the Liberals while the Progressive

Conservatives are expected to hold on to York-Simcoe following the resignation of Caroline Mulroney.

Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Candidates said a variety of provincial issues has popped up during campaigning, but U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs and a spat over Lake Ontario’s name have raised fresh concern for voters.