Bear euthanized after attacking hiker near Whistler

A hiker was injured in a bear attack near Conflict Lake in the Callaghan Conservancy on Friday evening.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS), a group of three hikers encountered two bears at around 5 p.m. One of the bears attacked a member of the group before disengaging.

The COS Predator Attack Team, along with Squamish RCMP and Squamish Search and Rescue, responded to the area by helicopter.

After arriving at the scene, officers conducted a safety sweep and located an adult male black bear at the attack site. Due to public safety concerns, the bear was euthanized by conservation officers.

The injured hiker received first aid at the scene before being transported to hospital by helicopter. COS said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continued Saturday as conservation officers returned to the area. Officials have not yet determined whether the bear involved in the attack was the black bear that was euthanized or the second bear, and it remains unclear whether the attacking animal was a black bear or a grizzly bear.

Trail access in the area has been closed while the investigation is underway. COS said warning signs have been posted at access points.