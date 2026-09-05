Downed powerlines, damaged equipment among hazards remaining for Toronto Hydro customers still without power

Toronto Hydro crews are seen working to repair damage from severe weather event on Sept. 2, 2026. X/Toronto Hydro

By John Marchesan

Posted September 5, 2026 11:49 am.

Toronto Hydro says it has restored power to more than 64,000 customers who were affected by Wednesday’s storm.

The utility says the remaining 500 customers are part of the more complex repairs, noting that crews continue to deal with hazards such as downed powerlines and damaged electrical equipment almost three days after the severe weather event.

“Efforts continue in full force as teams work through a large volume of repairs,” Toronto Hydro said in an online update on Saturday. “We recognize this continues to be a difficult and frustrating experience for those still awaiting restoration.”

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The September 2nd storm was one of the most significant weather events in years, causing extensive damage to trees and electrical infrastructure, according to Toronto Hydro.

Midtown Toronto remains one of the hardest hit areas of the city dealing with outages and Toronto Hydro says it will be out in the community, connecting directly with impacted customers. It is also holding one of three community outreach sessions on Saturday at the North Toronto Memorial Community Centre located at 200 Eglinton Avenue West in Forest Hill.

The other two community check-in events are at the Main Square Commuity Centre at 245 Main Street and the Northwood Community Centre at 15 Clubhouse Court in North York.

All three sessions will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents call report electrical hazards to Toronto Hydro by calling 416-542-8000 (press 1).

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