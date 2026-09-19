‘Why walk away?’: Emotional Danielle Smith speaks against separation at online forum

An emotional Premier Danielle Smith held back tears Saturday as she recounted a long list of historic indignities Albertans have suffered at the hands of the federal government.

Smith was the opening speaker at a virtual assembly discussing Alberta’s future in Canada, an event co-hosted by former Opposition leader and conservative elder statesman Preston Manning and former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell.

The Alberta premier has called a referendum for Oct. 19 that includes a question on whether Alberta should remain in Canada or whether it’s time to hold a second, binding referendum on starting the legal process to separate.

She was speaking on the reasons for a sovereign Alberta to stay within a united Canada in the future.

“A lot of Albertans are angry and some are more than angry. They’re hurt. I hear it at town halls, in coffee shops, at hockey rinks and in my email inbox,” Smith said before choking up and taking deep breaths before haltingly speaking about the impacts on Albertans.

“From the farmer that felt pressured … sorry all,” she sighed. “By people who never made a living off the land. For the young family who did everything right and still can’t see how they can afford a home.”

Smith also spoke of parents watching an increasing grocery bill and opening a utility bill in January with “a knot in their stomach.”

Manning noted Smith’s emotional response to the issue.

“You should not feel embarrassed about showing your emotions at the front end. I’m reminded that Abraham Lincoln did not use the term public opinion. He said he was interested in public sentiment.”

Smith called the referendum earlier this year. She has said enough Albertans now view separation as a legitimate response to federal interference in provincial affairs, and that it’s time to put the issue to rest once and for all in a vote.

Critics, including the Opposition NDP, say Smith is inflating and legitimizing the grievances of a small sliver of discontented Albertans in order to mollify hardline separatists in her United Conservative party.

Smith said Saturday that western frustration with Ottawa is nothing new and for the past 10 years in particular, it felt like Ottawa was trying to shut down the province’s economy.

“When a proud, hardworking people feel their contribution is taken for granted and their livelihood is treated as something to be phased out, some begin to ask a painful question. Does this country actually want us?”

Smith said even with polls suggesting the remain in Canada vote will win, the number of those voting for separation is “too high for comfort”

But she said there is reason to be optimistic about Alberta’s future relationship with Ottawa, including battles over Bill C69, also known as the no new pipelines act, caps on oil-and-gas production, and on clean-energy electricity regulations.

“I support Alberta remaining in Canada … I also believe Albertans deserve a say. The fight to make Canada work for Alberta is working. When Alberta stood up and refused to back down, the country started listening,” she said.

“It happened because Albertans got loud and stayed loud. Your anger was not wasted,” she said.

Smith said new Prime Minister Mark Carney has acted constructively with Alberta in coming up with an Alberta-Ottawa energy agreement and working toward a new West Coast pipeline.

“Not long ago the oilsands were treated as a national target. Today they’re increasingly seen as a national treasure,” Smith said.

“Why walk away from the table when we’re finally winning at it? And to those who have always wanted to stay — staying should not mean settling. A future federal government could undo all this progress that we’ve made with a stroke of a pen.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 19, 2026