‘Why walk away?’: Emotional Danielle Smith speaks against separation at online forum

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith waits to deliver a speech on Alberta Day in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Posted September 19, 2026 3:51 pm.

An emotional Premier Danielle Smith held back tears Saturday as she recounted a long list of historic indignities Albertans have suffered at the hands of the federal government.

Smith was the opening speaker at a virtual assembly discussing Alberta’s future in Canada, an event co-hosted by former Opposition leader and conservative elder statesman Preston Manning and former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell.

The Alberta premier has called a referendum for Oct. 19 that includes a question on whether Alberta should remain in Canada or whether it’s time to hold a second, binding referendum on starting the legal process to separate.

She was speaking on the reasons for a sovereign Alberta to stay within a united Canada in the future.

“A lot of Albertans are angry and some are more than angry. They’re hurt. I hear it at town halls, in coffee shops, at hockey rinks and in my email inbox,” Smith said before choking up and taking deep breaths before haltingly speaking about the impacts on Albertans.

“From the farmer that felt pressured … sorry all,” she sighed. “By people who never made a living off the land. For the young family who did everything right and still can’t see how they can afford a home.”

Smith also spoke of parents watching an increasing grocery bill and opening a utility bill in January with “a knot in their stomach.”

Manning noted Smith’s emotional response to the issue. 

“You should not feel embarrassed about showing your emotions at the front end. I’m reminded that Abraham Lincoln did not use the term public opinion. He said he was interested in public sentiment.”

Smith called the referendum earlier this year. She has said enough Albertans now view separation as a legitimate response to federal interference in provincial affairs, and that it’s time to put the issue to rest once and for all in a vote.

Critics, including the Opposition NDP, say Smith is inflating and legitimizing the grievances of a small sliver of discontented Albertans in order to mollify hardline separatists in her United Conservative party. 

Smith said Saturday that western frustration with Ottawa is nothing new and for the past 10 years in particular, it felt like Ottawa was trying to shut down the province’s economy.

“When a proud, hardworking people feel their contribution is taken for granted and their livelihood is treated as something to be phased out, some begin to ask a painful question. Does this country actually want us?”

Smith said even with polls suggesting the remain in Canada vote will win, the number of those voting for separation is “too high for comfort”

But she said there is reason to be optimistic about Alberta’s future relationship with Ottawa, including battles over Bill C69, also known as the no new pipelines act, caps on oil-and-gas production, and on clean-energy electricity regulations. 

“I support Alberta remaining in Canada … I also believe Albertans deserve a say. The fight to make Canada work for Alberta is working. When Alberta stood up and refused to back down, the country started listening,” she said.

“It happened because Albertans got loud and stayed loud. Your anger was not wasted,” she said.

Smith said new Prime Minister Mark Carney has acted constructively with Alberta in coming up with an Alberta-Ottawa energy agreement and working toward a new West Coast pipeline.

“Not long ago the oilsands were treated as a national target. Today they’re increasingly seen as a national treasure,” Smith said.

“Why walk away from the table when we’re finally winning at it? And to those who have always wanted to stay — staying should not mean settling. A future federal government could undo all this progress that we’ve made with a stroke of a pen.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 19, 2026

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman wanted in 40-plus vehicle break-ins across Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a 33-year-old woman in connection with more than 40 vehicle break‑ins across Mississauga earlier this month.

2h ago

Woman, man wanted in connection with alleged robbery in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man and a woman in connection with an alleged robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say just after 11 a.m. on June 26, a man was walking in the parking lot of a commercial...

5h ago

Police investigate after Markham home riddled with bullets early Saturday

Police in York Region are searching for at least two suspects after gunfire erupted at a home in Markham early Saturday morning. Investigators say two males wearing all black walked up the driveway...

9h ago

Two people seriously injured in early morning stabbing

Toronto police are searching for up to four suspects following an early morning stabbing in the city's west end. Investigators say they located two people suffering from stab wounds just before 2:30...

9h ago

Top Stories

Woman wanted in 40-plus vehicle break-ins across Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a 33-year-old woman in connection with more than 40 vehicle break‑ins across Mississauga earlier this month.

2h ago

Woman, man wanted in connection with alleged robbery in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a man and a woman in connection with an alleged robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say just after 11 a.m. on June 26, a man was walking in the parking lot of a commercial...

5h ago

Police investigate after Markham home riddled with bullets early Saturday

Police in York Region are searching for at least two suspects after gunfire erupted at a home in Markham early Saturday morning. Investigators say two males wearing all black walked up the driveway...

9h ago

Two people seriously injured in early morning stabbing

Toronto police are searching for up to four suspects following an early morning stabbing in the city's west end. Investigators say they located two people suffering from stab wounds just before 2:30...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos