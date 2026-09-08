3 young people among 4 injured after fire in Toronto’s west end

Firefighters at a home on Boustead Avenue near Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West on Sept. 8, 2026. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 8, 2026 8:11 am.

Last Updated September 8, 2026 9:35 am.

Three young people are among four injured following a fire in Toronto’s west end early Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Boustead Avenue, near Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West, around 3:15 a.m.

Police say a 16 year-old boy was seriously hurt and taken to hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening. Three other family members — 51-year-old man, a 14-year-old boy and a 11-year-old boy — were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

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