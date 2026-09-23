Canada defender Cornelius hospitalized after suffering injury in training

Canada defender Derek Cornelius (13) runs to the play during an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Montreal, Friday, June 5, 2026. (Gary McCullough/AP).

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 23, 2026 4:38 pm.

Defender Derek Cornelius has been taken to a Toronto-area hospital after getting hurt while training with the men’s national soccer team on Wednesday. 

Canada Soccer says Cornelius sustained a “non-contact lower body injury” and was transported to hospital, where he is being treated and assessed. 

The national sports organization says medical staff are focused on supporting the 28-year-old left back, and further updates will be provided “as appropriate.” 

News of the defender’s injury comes after Canada Soccer sent midfielder Jeevan Badwal back to Vancouver earlier on Wednesday after determining he had suffered a hamstring injury while playing for the Whitecaps on Saturday.

Cornelius, who plays for Olympique de Marseille, and Badwal were training with Canada ahead of the nation’s upcoming friendlies against Chile in Toronto in Sept. 26 and Peru in Montreal on Oct. 3. The country will also take on the United States in St. Paul, Minn., on Oct. 6.

The three friendlies will mark the national team’s first games since Canada’s historic World Cup run this summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

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