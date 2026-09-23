Canada’s Derek Cornelius to hospital after non-contact injury

Canada defender Derek Cornelius (13) runs to the play during an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Montreal, Friday, June 5, 2026. (Gary McCullough/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted September 23, 2026 2:30 pm.

A key member of Canada’s national soccer team could be out for a while.

Derek Cornelius sustained a non-contact lower-body injury at practice on Wednesday in Toronto, Canada Soccer confirmed in a statement.

Cornelius was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing evaluation, per Canada Soccer.

The 28-year-old from Ajax, Ont., has played 48 matches for Canada’s national team, including four at this summer’s World Cup.

Cornelius, a defender, has just one goal for country. He also plays professionally for Marseille, where he is in the midst of his third season.

Canada is preparing for friendlies against Chile, Peru and the U.S. over the next couple weeks — its first matches since being eliminated in the World Cup in the second round of the knockout stage after a 3-0 loss to Morocco.

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