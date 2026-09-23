Workforce challenges persist for Ontario’s manufacturing sector: industry group

A worker operates a forklift in front of steel coils at the manufacturing plant of Ideal Roofing in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted September 23, 2026 7:00 am.

Last Updated September 23, 2026 7:37 am.

A new report from the industry association representing Canadian manufacturers says workforce challenges persist in the country’s largest province, even as job vacancies are on the decline.

The findings published by Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters say Ontario manufacturers are facing shortages in key skilled trades as apprenticeship pathways aren’t keeping pace with modern manufacturing.

The report, which reflects roundtable discussions the association held with manufacturers and educators across the province, pointed to a “weak alignment” between education and industry needs. It said that small and medium-sized manufacturers have limited capacity to absorb these challenges.

“Manufacturers are still struggling to find people that they need with the kind of skills they need,” said the group’s president and CEO Dennis Darby.

“This really means that we’ve got to do better to match the demand with how we train and educate and prioritize skilled trades.”

Darby said that gap is broad-based across the skilled trades.

“It’s everything from welders to mechatronics to electrical technicians. It’s right across the board,” he said in an interview.

“One of the things we’re trying to help evolve is trying to get better linkages between educational institutions and manufacturers and … doing more to really make that connection earlier.”

The report said stakeholders widely expressed that while labour market conditions may be changing, manufacturers still face structural workforce challenges. That’s despite a sharp decline in the province’s manufacturing job vacancy rate, which fell from 4.7 per cent in 2022 to 1.7 per cent at the end of last year — the lowest rate in more than a decade.

Darby attributed that downward trend to the trade war between Canada and the United States, as temporary layoffs of manufacturing workers have narrowed the job gap for now. He said roughly 50,000 jobs — mostly related to steel, aluminum, automotive and fabrication — have been hit by tariffs.

“But long term, we’re convinced and our members and companies are convinced, we have to fill that pipeline,” he said, noting around 20,000 workers in Ontario’s manufacturing sector are retiring per year.

It comes as the sector is facing additional pressure from Canada’s downward immigration trend.

“Canada has relied historically on skilled immigrants coming to Canada and with those reductions, temporarily that’s caused a real perturbation,” said Darby.

“We’ve heard that from the colleges as well, suddenly there’s not as many people and the pathways to citizenship are not as clear.”

The association said there needs to be more responsive immigration pathways that reflect employer needs, along with targeted government programs to help smaller manufacturers with succession planning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire breaks out near Hells Angels storefront in Leslieville

Toronto police and fire crews are investigating an early‑morning blaze at a Hells Angels storefront in Leslieville. Emergency crews were called to the area of Carlaw Avenue and Eastern Avenue at around...

4m ago

Sentencing hearing begins for Kenneth Law, who sold substances used for suicide

Friends and relatives of those who took their own lives using items bought online from Kenneth Law are expected to lay bare their loss in court in the coming days as the Ontario man linked to dozens of deaths worldwide faces a sentencing hearing.

3h ago

A timeline of key events in the case of Kenneth Law, who admitted to aiding suicides

Kenneth Law, an Ontario man who sold lethal substances online to people who later used them to take their own lives, is set to face a sentencing hearing over the next few days. Law, a former chef, has...

1h ago

Raccoon rescued on Burlington highway ramp after drivers alert OPP

A quick‑thinking group of motorists helped OPP officers rescue a stranded raccoon last week after the animal wandered into live traffic on a busy Burlington highway ramp. OPP Burlington says drivers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Fire breaks out near Hells Angels storefront in Leslieville

Toronto police and fire crews are investigating an early‑morning blaze at a Hells Angels storefront in Leslieville. Emergency crews were called to the area of Carlaw Avenue and Eastern Avenue at around...

4m ago

Sentencing hearing begins for Kenneth Law, who sold substances used for suicide

Friends and relatives of those who took their own lives using items bought online from Kenneth Law are expected to lay bare their loss in court in the coming days as the Ontario man linked to dozens of deaths worldwide faces a sentencing hearing.

3h ago

A timeline of key events in the case of Kenneth Law, who admitted to aiding suicides

Kenneth Law, an Ontario man who sold lethal substances online to people who later used them to take their own lives, is set to face a sentencing hearing over the next few days. Law, a former chef, has...

1h ago

Raccoon rescued on Burlington highway ramp after drivers alert OPP

A quick‑thinking group of motorists helped OPP officers rescue a stranded raccoon last week after the animal wandered into live traffic on a busy Burlington highway ramp. OPP Burlington says drivers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos