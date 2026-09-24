After a stretch of pleasant early autumn weather, Toronto residents can expect more sunshine and comfortable temperatures through the final weekend of September, with forecasters calling for several days of dry and seasonable conditions across the GTA.

Thursday is shaping up to be another picture-perfect fall day, featuring abundant sunshine and light easterly winds of up to 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 19 C, right on par with the seasonal average for late September.

The calm conditions will continue into Thursday night, although temperatures will cool significantly after sunset. Overnight lows are expected to dip to 6 C, with frost possible in parts of cottage country north of the city.

The sunny pattern is forecast to continue on Friday, with mostly clear skies and a north-east wind between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will climb slightly above normal, with a daytime high of 20 C before falling to 9 C overnight.

Warm, dry weather expected for final weekend of September

The first weekend of autumn is also expected to deliver ideal conditions for outdoor activities across Toronto and much of southern Ontario.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 22 C, making it the warmest day of the upcoming weekend. While some cloud cover is expected to build east of downtown Toronto, forecasters are not anticipating any significant rainfall.

Sunday appears similarly pleasant, with mostly sunny conditions and a high of 21 C. Overnight temperatures are expected to remain relatively mild, falling to around 10 C.

The forecast means Toronto is likely to finish September on a notably comfortable note, with daytime temperatures remaining at or slightly above the seasonal norm. The average high temperature for Sept. 24 is 19 C, while the average overnight low is 10 C.

Fall weather outlook points to milder-than-normal conditions

The sunny and seasonable pattern aligns with broader forecasts, suggesting much of Ontario could experience a relatively mild autumn.

Earlier this week, CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai said above-normal temperatures are expected across large parts of the province through fall, increasing the likelihood of extended stretches of comfortable weather before winter conditions arrive.

While cooler nights are becoming more common as daylight hours continue to shrink, the upcoming forecast offers little indication of a dramatic temperature plunge in the immediate future.

For those hoping to enjoy patios, hiking trails, fall fairs or late-season outdoor sports, the final weekend of September appears poised to deliver near-ideal weather conditions across the GTA.

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