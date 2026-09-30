Toronto residents can expect one more taste of late-summer warmth before a cold front ushers in cooler, more seasonable autumn weather for the weekend.

Temperatures will remain well above normal through Thursday, with highs reaching 23°C, before dropping back toward the seasonal average of 18°C by Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with limited sunny breaks and the possibility of scattered afternoon showers. Southerly winds of 10 to 20 km/h will help boost temperatures to 23°C, roughly six degrees above the seasonal norm.

The mild conditions will continue overnight, with cloudy skies and the chance of a few scattered showers. Temperatures are only expected to fall to 17°C on Wednesday night.

Wet start to October

The biggest weather story arrives Thursday as a system moves through southern Ontario, bringing widespread rain and a chance of locally heavier downpours.

Forecasters say 15 to 25 millimetres of rainfall is possible throughout the day, with showers becoming steady at times. Despite the rain, temperatures are expected to remain warm, reaching a high of 23°C.

The combination of mild temperatures and humidity will make it feel more like early September than the first day of October.

Thursday night’s low will dip to around 15°C before significantly cooler air moves into the region.

Fall air returns for the weekend

Behind the cold front, temperatures will take a noticeable step down heading into the weekend.

Friday will begin with a few lingering morning showers before skies gradually clear during the afternoon. The high is expected to reach 18°C, while overnight temperatures drop to a much cooler 8°C.

Saturday will feel distinctly more autumn-like, with a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of 16°C.

Sunday is forecast to remain pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and a high near 18°C. Overnight lows are expected to remain around 8°C through the weekend.

Cooler pattern ahead

The shift to cooler air is expected to continue into next week, with temperatures settling closer to seasonal averages and bringing a more typical fall feel to the GTA.

While Toronto is wrapping up September on a warm note, residents should prepare for a quick transition back to sweater weather after Thursday’s rain.

The normal temperature for this time of year is 17°C during the day and 8°C overnight, meaning this week’s warmth will be short-lived as October gets underway.

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