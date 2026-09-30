Rainy Thursday to end September warm spell before cooler fall weather returns to Toronto

Muggy and dry conditions are expected for Toronto on Wednesday, just ahead of some showers late at night, and into Thursday.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 30, 2026 11:20 am.

Last Updated September 30, 2026 12:06 pm.

Toronto residents can expect one more taste of late-summer warmth before a cold front ushers in cooler, more seasonable autumn weather for the weekend.

Temperatures will remain well above normal through Thursday, with highs reaching 23°C, before dropping back toward the seasonal average of 18°C by Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with limited sunny breaks and the possibility of scattered afternoon showers. Southerly winds of 10 to 20 km/h will help boost temperatures to 23°C, roughly six degrees above the seasonal norm.

The mild conditions will continue overnight, with cloudy skies and the chance of a few scattered showers. Temperatures are only expected to fall to 17°C on Wednesday night.

Wet start to October

The biggest weather story arrives Thursday as a system moves through southern Ontario, bringing widespread rain and a chance of locally heavier downpours.

Forecasters say 15 to 25 millimetres of rainfall is possible throughout the day, with showers becoming steady at times. Despite the rain, temperatures are expected to remain warm, reaching a high of 23°C.

The combination of mild temperatures and humidity will make it feel more like early September than the first day of October.

Thursday night’s low will dip to around 15°C before significantly cooler air moves into the region.

Fall air returns for the weekend

Behind the cold front, temperatures will take a noticeable step down heading into the weekend.

Friday will begin with a few lingering morning showers before skies gradually clear during the afternoon. The high is expected to reach 18°C, while overnight temperatures drop to a much cooler 8°C.

Saturday will feel distinctly more autumn-like, with a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of 16°C.

Sunday is forecast to remain pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and a high near 18°C. Overnight lows are expected to remain around 8°C through the weekend.

Cooler pattern ahead

The shift to cooler air is expected to continue into next week, with temperatures settling closer to seasonal averages and bringing a more typical fall feel to the GTA.

While Toronto is wrapping up September on a warm note, residents should prepare for a quick transition back to sweater weather after Thursday’s rain.

The normal temperature for this time of year is 17°C during the day and 8°C overnight, meaning this week’s warmth will be short-lived as October gets underway.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee.

The biggest weather story arrives Thursday as a system moves through southern Ontario, bringing widespread rain and a chance of locally heavier downpours. Photo: Unsplash.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Passengers stranded for hours on stalled GO Train near Union Station

They were so close, yet so far. Several passengers on a Lakeshore West GO train say they were stranded for up to two hours after the train stalled not far from its destination at Union Station. A...

35m ago

'I can't sleep:' Toronto woman says she can't live in home she just bought

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner after she says she can no longer live in a home she bought just months ago due to overnight noise coming from a nearby City of Toronto-run work depot. “It...

4h ago

Elderly woman robbed of $19K in gold jewellery in Brampton as police warn of surge in distraction thefts

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are warning residents about a recent rise in distraction thefts after an elderly woman was allegedly robbed of approximately $19,000 worth of gold jewellery during a brazen encounter...

3h ago

Canadians mark sixth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

OTTAWA — Canadians across the country are marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive year, honouring the survivors of residential schools and those who never made it home.

13m ago

Top Stories

Passengers stranded for hours on stalled GO Train near Union Station

They were so close, yet so far. Several passengers on a Lakeshore West GO train say they were stranded for up to two hours after the train stalled not far from its destination at Union Station. A...

35m ago

'I can't sleep:' Toronto woman says she can't live in home she just bought

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner after she says she can no longer live in a home she bought just months ago due to overnight noise coming from a nearby City of Toronto-run work depot. “It...

4h ago

Elderly woman robbed of $19K in gold jewellery in Brampton as police warn of surge in distraction thefts

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are warning residents about a recent rise in distraction thefts after an elderly woman was allegedly robbed of approximately $19,000 worth of gold jewellery during a brazen encounter...

3h ago

Canadians mark sixth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

OTTAWA — Canadians across the country are marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive year, honouring the survivors of residential schools and those who never made it home.

13m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos