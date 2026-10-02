After arson attack, Liberal MP warns violent rhetoric puts all MPs at risk

Liberal MP for Scarborough Centre Salma Zahid speaks with reporters before attending caucus, in Ottawa, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 2, 2026 12:56 pm.

Last Updated October 2, 2026 2:37 pm.

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Salma Zahid says she’s concerned about escalating violent rhetoric directed at MPs — including the leader of another party.

In August, a man was filmed setting vehicles on fire outside Zahid’s home in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough in what police believe was an arson attack.

Zahid says she now has 24-7 security at her home and she believes the incident could be related to rising rhetoric against her fellow MPs.

She spoke out this week about a newspaper column calling for action against NDP Leader Avi Lewis over his views on Israel, which Zahid says puts Lewis at risk.

Her comments come after two recent arrests for death threats against Prime Minister Mark Carney, incidents Zahid says are symptoms of a broader problem.

Zahid is calling on Canadians to reject violent rhetoric about their elected officials to preserve vigorous debate.

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