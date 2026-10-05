Mpox making ‘comeback’ with 14 confirmed cases in Toronto since September

This colorized electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 2024 shows Mpox virus particles, green, found within infected cultured cells, blue. The virus particles are in various stages of maturity, which accounts for differences in shape. The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed the country's first case of a more severe type of mpox in a person in Manitoba, though it says the risk to the general population remains low. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 5, 2026 12:15 pm.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is urging people to get vaccinated after 14 confirmed mpox cases since September.

Recent wastewater monitoring by the Public Health Agency of Canada has also consistently detected mpox in the city, TPH notes.

“Mpox continues to circulate in Toronto, and we are currently seeing a rise in infections,” said Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Michelle Murti.

Despite that, TPH says the risk to the public remains low.

“Mpox is most commonly spread through close, intimate or sexual contact with someone who has the virus,” TPH said in a release. “Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men continue to be the most affected group.”

Gilles Charette, the director of the Gay Men’s Sexual Health Alliance, said while the virus is making a “comeback,” it should be containable due to easy access to the free vaccine.

Two doses of the vaccine offer the best protection, with the second dose ideally administered 28 days after the first.

“Now is a good time to check in with yourself and your friends about protection against the virus,” Gharette said in the TPH release. “Gay, bisexual and queer men have already shown how effectively our communities can respond when we have clear, trusted information and easy access to vaccination. If you’re eligible, get your first dose, and if you started the series but haven’t received your second, now is the time to complete it.”

You can learn more about the virus and book you vaccination here.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the mpox virus. It belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but is generally less severe.

Symptoms often include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, body aches, and fatigue. The rash typically starts on the face and then spreads to other body parts, often progressing through various stages before scabbing over.

Mpox can vary in severity, and while many cases are mild, some can be more severe, particularly in those with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions.

With files from Lucas Casaletto

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 Canadian armed forces members face organized crime, kidnapping charges: Department of National Defence

The Department of National Defence (DND) confirms with CityNews that two Canadian Armed Forces members have been arrested by Toronto police on charges related to organized crime, kidnapping, and the theft...

29m ago

Olivia Chow pledges universal school lunch program, says families could save up to $1,800 per child

Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow is promising to provide lunch to every student in Toronto schools if re-elected, a move she says could save families up to $1,800 per child annually while helping...

49m ago

Frost advisory expanded across Toronto, GTA as temperatures near freezing before Thanksgiving warm up

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as temperatures are expected to fall to near the freezing mark overnight before warmer air returns...

updated

3h ago

Ontario addresses 'huge' tire problem but will the new rules be enough?

Tire dealers and vehicle repair shop owners are cautiously optimistic that sweeping changes announced by the government of Ontario will be enough to tackle the “huge” problem of old discarded tires...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Top Stories

2 Canadian armed forces members face organized crime, kidnapping charges: Department of National Defence

The Department of National Defence (DND) confirms with CityNews that two Canadian Armed Forces members have been arrested by Toronto police on charges related to organized crime, kidnapping, and the theft...

29m ago

Olivia Chow pledges universal school lunch program, says families could save up to $1,800 per child

Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow is promising to provide lunch to every student in Toronto schools if re-elected, a move she says could save families up to $1,800 per child annually while helping...

49m ago

Frost advisory expanded across Toronto, GTA as temperatures near freezing before Thanksgiving warm up

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) as temperatures are expected to fall to near the freezing mark overnight before warmer air returns...

updated

3h ago

Ontario addresses 'huge' tire problem but will the new rules be enough?

Tire dealers and vehicle repair shop owners are cautiously optimistic that sweeping changes announced by the government of Ontario will be enough to tackle the “huge” problem of old discarded tires...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos