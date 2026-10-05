Toronto Public Health (TPH) is urging people to get vaccinated after 14 confirmed mpox cases since September.

Recent wastewater monitoring by the Public Health Agency of Canada has also consistently detected mpox in the city, TPH notes.

“Mpox continues to circulate in Toronto, and we are currently seeing a rise in infections,” said Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Michelle Murti.

Despite that, TPH says the risk to the public remains low.

“Mpox is most commonly spread through close, intimate or sexual contact with someone who has the virus,” TPH said in a release. “Gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men continue to be the most affected group.”

Gilles Charette, the director of the Gay Men’s Sexual Health Alliance, said while the virus is making a “comeback,” it should be containable due to easy access to the free vaccine.

Two doses of the vaccine offer the best protection, with the second dose ideally administered 28 days after the first.

“Now is a good time to check in with yourself and your friends about protection against the virus,” Gharette said in the TPH release. “Gay, bisexual and queer men have already shown how effectively our communities can respond when we have clear, trusted information and easy access to vaccination. If you’re eligible, get your first dose, and if you started the series but haven’t received your second, now is the time to complete it.”

You can learn more about the virus and book you vaccination here.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the mpox virus. It belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox but is generally less severe.

Symptoms often include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, body aches, and fatigue. The rash typically starts on the face and then spreads to other body parts, often progressing through various stages before scabbing over.

Mpox can vary in severity, and while many cases are mild, some can be more severe, particularly in those with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions.

With files from Lucas Casaletto