Martel returns to Conservative caucus, joins the Tory Senate group

OTTAWA — Quebec Sen. Richard Martel is back in the opposition caucus after joining the Conservative Senate group today.

Sen. Leo Housakos, the opposition leader in the Senate, says Martel is a “natural fit” in a statement issued today.

Martel left the House of Commons in July when Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed him to the Senate but had not identified which Senate group he would sit with until now.

Martel says he is happy to be joining his Conservative colleagues in the Senate and looks forward to getting to work on the national security, defence and veterans affairs committee.

Martel’s resignation triggered a byelection in his former riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, which the Liberals won in August, increasing their majority in the House of Commons.

All incoming senators join the Upper Chamber as independents, typically joining one of the Senate groups a few weeks after they begin their term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

The Canadian Press