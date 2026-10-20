New lawsuit filed challenging Trump’s tariffs on Canada

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2026 3:21 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2026 4:24 pm.

A U.S. food importer has filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of International Trade challenging U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs targeting Canada.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by the non-profit Liberty Justice Center on behalf of Gellert Global Group in the New York-based court, argued Trump’s use of a Depression-era trade statute exceeds his power as president.

“No president should have the power to pull a dormant statute off the shelf and use it to impose sweeping tariffs or import bans without the limits Congress required,” Liberty Justice Center CEO Sara Albrecht said in a news release.

Trump used Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to slap an array of Canadian goods with a 50 per cent levy after trade talks broke down in August.

The same statute was used the following month to ban the import of other Canadian goods, including motorcycles and some alcohol and dairy products.

The White House has said Section 338 empowers the president to impose tariffs when a country puts U.S. exporters at a disadvantage relative to exporters in other countries — even though the law has never been used for that purpose.

U.S. officials have said the latest duties are a response to provincial bans on U.S. liquor, Canada’s supply managed dairy system and quotas on certain U.S. vehicles.

Tuesday’s lawsuit said the Canadian policies don’t justify the sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

It notes two of the measures — auto quotas and liquor bans — were actually a response to Trump’s own tariff measures. The lawsuit also said Canada’s dairy supply management involves policies agreed to under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA, which was negotiated during the first Trump administration.

The White House has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Thomas Gellert, co-chief executive officer of Gellert Global Group, said the company has “spent generations building trusted relationships with suppliers, customers and partners across the food industry.”

“These tariffs disrupt those relationships overnight and create costs and uncertainty that ripple through the entire supply chain,” Gellert said in the news release.

The case raises concerns beyond Canada, the news release said. If the duties remain unchecked, any president could use Section 338 to impose tariffs and trade restrictions without meaningful congressional control.

The Liberty Justice Center was previously involved in the legal challenge against Trump’s use of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act of 1977 for the so-called “Liberation Day” and fentanyl-related tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

In February, America’s top court concluded it was not legal for Trump to use the statute, known as IEEPA, because the U.S. Constitution very clearly gives Congress power over taxes and tariffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberals to table 2026 federal budget on Nov. 5

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal government will table its 2026 federal budget on Nov. 5. The upcoming fiscal plan will be the second delivered under Prime Minister Mark...

breaking

1h ago

Bonnie Crombie outlines plan to extend TTC Line 2 into Mississauga if elected mayor

Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie is pledging to make a western extension of the TTC's Line 2 subway into the city a priority, unveiling a plan to begin work toward a direct connection between...

6h ago

Former MLB player, wife charged after alleged $60K youth baseball program fraud

A former Major League Baseball (MLB) player and his wife are facing fraud-related charges following an investigation into a youth baseball training organization that allegedly collected thousands of dollars...

7h ago

Memorial bicycle sculpture installed along Etobicoke bike lanes; rally planned Tuesday

A sculpture dedicated to cyclists who have lost their lives on Toronto's streets was erected near Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue Monday night, while work crews continue dismantling bike lanes in...

4h ago

Top Stories

Liberals to table 2026 federal budget on Nov. 5

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal government will table its 2026 federal budget on Nov. 5. The upcoming fiscal plan will be the second delivered under Prime Minister Mark...

breaking

1h ago

Bonnie Crombie outlines plan to extend TTC Line 2 into Mississauga if elected mayor

Mississauga mayoral candidate Bonnie Crombie is pledging to make a western extension of the TTC's Line 2 subway into the city a priority, unveiling a plan to begin work toward a direct connection between...

6h ago

Former MLB player, wife charged after alleged $60K youth baseball program fraud

A former Major League Baseball (MLB) player and his wife are facing fraud-related charges following an investigation into a youth baseball training organization that allegedly collected thousands of dollars...

7h ago

Memorial bicycle sculpture installed along Etobicoke bike lanes; rally planned Tuesday

A sculpture dedicated to cyclists who have lost their lives on Toronto's streets was erected near Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue Monday night, while work crews continue dismantling bike lanes in...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Beluga whale relocated from Marineland dies at Seaworld San Diego

A nine-year-old beluga whale named 'Cyprus' relocated from Marineland has died at Seaworld San Diego.

October 19, 2026 11:04 am EST EST

2:49
Toronto officer receives conditional discharge in corruption investigation

A Toronto police officer received a conditional discharge in relation to the Project South corruption investigation.

October 19, 2026 2:30 pm EST EST

3:09
Victims identified in fatal CFB Wainwright fire

Officials identified the four victims killed in the devastating fire at a Canadian Force Base in Wainwright, Alberta.

October 19, 2026 2:32 pm EST EST

2:52
Toronto man billed for impossible road trip

Could you drive 4,100 kilometres in a single day and only stop for fuel twice over an entire week? One Toronto man says that's exactly what his rental car bill suggests happened. Pat Taney reports.

October 19, 2026 9:33 am EST EST

0:46
Strong wind behind rapid fire spreading at CFB Wainwright

The rapid spread of the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright was caused by extreme weather, says Major General Wade Rutland.

October 19, 2026 8:36 am EST EST

More Videos