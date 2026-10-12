Plane bound for Amsterdam lands safely in St. John’s, N.L. after engine issues

A United Airlines plane taxis as an American Airlines plane lands at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2026 12:32 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2026 1:10 pm.

ST. JOHN’S — An international flight bound for the Netherlands was diverted to Newfoundland early Monday morning.

United Airlines says flight UA 946 from Washington, D.C. to Amsterdam was diverted to St. John’s International airport to address an engine issue.

It says the plane landed safely and passengers exited the aircraft normally.

There were 122 passengers and nine crew members aboard the Boeing 767.

The airline says it arranged overnight hotel accommodation for the passengers, and it is sending a different aircraft to take them to Amsterdam.

St. John’s International Airport and local emergency responders were not immediately available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026

The Canadian Press

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