Author Steven Galloway concludes testimony at Vancouver defamation trial

Author and former University of British Columbia professor Steven Galloway is seen through a window as he leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at his defamation lawsuit, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2026 7:30 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2026 7:48 pm.

VANCOUVER — Author and former University of British Columbia creative writing chair Steven Galloway has concluded testifying in his defamation lawsuit trial in Vancouver.

Galloway, who alleges the defendants defamed him by publishing unproven allegations of sexual assault, took questions from Glynnis Kirchmeier, a defendant in the case who is representing herself and attending the trial remotely.

The former UBC student pressed Galloway about whether he believed she had been involved with an advocacy group for victims of sexual violence and harassment, and had also contacted other defendants, including A.B., another former student who made the allegations against Galloway.

Galloway says he found it “unlikely” Kirchmeier wasn’t involved with the group because she was on one of its fundraising pages, and he recalled becoming nauseated about one of her Tweets, and wondering “why is this person I’ve never met calling me a rapist?”

The court heard during the brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday that the next witness is expected to be Ronna Syed, a producer for the CBC program the “Fifth Estate.”

Galloway, who has been testifying since last week, said earlier in the trial that Syed was the first journalist to call him after the allegations surfaced, and says he told her “no comment.”

Galloway filed the defamation lawsuit in 2018 but several defendants have settled with him and published public apologies.

The author of “The Cellist of Sarajevo” alleges his career was destroyed by the allegations of rape and sexual assault, which he denies and were found unsubstantiated in a report by a former B.C. Supreme Court judge.

The court heard last week that A.B.’s defence no longer includes an assertion she was assaulted by Galloway, but rather that she reported the alleged assaults.

Galloway has testified he felt ashamed at having an affair with A.B., who cannot be named due to a publication ban, but there was no prohibition on sexual relationships between faculty and students at UBC and he knew of “numerous” other examples.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2026.

Darryl Greer, The Canadian Press

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