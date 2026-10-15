Public safety, housing key issues for candidates in Toronto Centre

It’s the city’s smallest ward but one of the most densely populated – Toronto Centre is predicted to be a contested race between incumbent councillor Chris Moise and political newcomer Curran Stikuts, who worked as director of advocacy for the 519 Community Centre.

The ward is bound by Bay Street, College Street, Yonge Street and Dundas Street in the west, Rosedale Valley Road, Bloor Street, Mount Pleasant Road and Charles Street in the north, the Don River and the DVP in the east, and the Esplanade and Mill Street in the south.

The ward comes with a history of serious issues that Moise says he has worked to improve over the last four years, such as high rates of homelessness, open drug use and public safety concerns.

“We had the four largest encampments in the GTA, right here in Toronto Centre,” explained Moise, a small business owner who has lived in the community for the last 30 years. “When I first got elected here I built a team of senior leadership that were able to actually house people and keep them housed.”

“I’ve been the chair of public health for the last four years and for me that’s been a priority in making sure that we support those who are the most marginalized in our community, but also making sure that the average person that lives in Toronto Centre also feels safe.”

But his opponents say not enough has been done in an area that encompasses some of the city’s lowest income communities neighbouring some of its most affluent, and that major changes are need to close the massive housing gap in Ward 13.

“There’s no question there are a lot of issues in Toronto Centre,” said Stikuts.

“One of the key problems we’re having is that we’re not actually having a coordinated approach. We can get folks housed in one park, in one encampment, but half the time we’re just pushing them into another.

Another challenger in the ward is Daniel Tate, the founder of the advocacy group IntegrityTO. He says what the ward needs is transparency and accountability.

“I think this is not only the change election, but this is the accountability election where people are going to have to answer for their record and they’re going to have to answer for how they treated constituents during their four years,” Tate told CityNews.

Former councillor for the ward and current NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam, who backed Moise in the last election, has put her endorsement behind Stikuts.

“The fact of the matter is the disappointment is widespread and that’s why I’m proud to have the endorsement Kristyn Wong-Tam, George Smitherman, and the Toronto Labour Council,” said Stikuts.

Transit, policing and green space are also critical issues for whoever takes the seat.

Tate says lack of political experience would be an asset to constituents.

“I think that’s a benefit. I think people are looking for fresh faces, people are kind of sick and tired of career politicians and bureaucrats,” he said.

In total, there are 11 candidates running for the Ward 13 councillor seat.