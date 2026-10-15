Rain, then frost risk: Toronto and GTA brace for sharp weekend cooldown, but sunshine will be aplenty

It will be rainy, cool and windy as Toronto heads to the end of the week, but the sun will be back out for the weekend. Meteorologist Jesse Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 15, 2026 7:58 am.

Toronto residents will want to keep umbrellas handy through the end of the work week as a pair of unsettled days give way to a much cooler, but sunnier, weekend.

After a relatively quiet start Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud, skies are expected to cloud over through the late morning before rain showers arrive in time for the afternoon commute. Temperatures will top out near 13°C, right around the seasonal average for mid-October, while easterly winds gust around 20 km/h.

The wet weather is expected to continue into Thursday night, with mostly cloudy skies and rain showers helping keep overnight temperatures mild at around 10°C.

Friday will begin on a soggy note, with showers lingering through the morning. Conditions are expected to gradually improve during the afternoon as the rain moves out and drier air begins filtering into southern Ontario. Temperatures will climb to a high of 15°C before a much colder air mass sweeps through the region Friday night.

That cold front will send temperatures tumbling to just 2°C overnight, bringing the potential for frost in parts of the GTA and even the possibility of freezing temperatures in more northern communities outside the region.

Sharp cooldown arrives Saturday

The biggest weather story heading into the weekend will be the dramatic temperature drop expected on Saturday.

Despite abundant sunshine, afternoon highs are forecast to reach only 9°C, making it feel noticeably cooler than recent days. Residents heading to outdoor events or participating in fall activities may want an extra layer as brisk autumn conditions settle across the region.

The good news is that sunshine should dominate through much of the weekend.

Sunny finish to the weekend

By Sunday, temperatures are expected to rebound closer to seasonal norms. Mainly sunny skies are forecast once again, with a high near 15°C and a low around 4°C overnight.

The combination of sunshine and milder temperatures should provide ideal conditions for anyone looking to enjoy the changing fall colours or spend time outdoors before the next work week begins.

Toronto’s normal temperatures for this time of year are 13°C during the day and 5°C overnight.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee, with the jackpot sitting at $10,100 as of Thursday.

Urban freeway with fall colors, Don Valley Parkway in Toronto. Photo: iStock/Getty Images.
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