Albertans will have to wait longer than expected for Monday night’s referendum results to begin trickling in.

That’s because a polling station inside a school in Edmonton’s Glenora neighbourhood reported issues and will now close at 10 p.m. – two hours late – delaying results across the province.

“Unofficial results will begin to be released once the reporting site goes live, only after all voting locations in the province are confirmed closed,” Elections Alberta explained.

READ: Albertans head to polls in historic referendum on whether they want to stay in Canada

The Glenora voting station was one of 106 across Alberta that saw its closing time extended to reflect late openings, with new closing times ranging from 8:10 p.m. to 10 p.m. All polling stations were scheduled to close at 8 p.m.

“Late openings were due to various issues that have been resolved,” Elections Alberta said. “People are asked to be patient and be kind. Workers at voting locations are your friends, your neighbours, and your fellow Albertans.”

‘Everything was set up wrong’

At Westminster School in Glenora, Elections Alberta confirmed to CityNews the polling station opened at 9 a.m., as expected, however the team there needed to “reconfigure the voting station.” It was closed and reopened at noon.

“Any location that opens late, the hours of that location will be extended,” said Elections Aberta spokesperson Michelle Gurney.

Lisa Sankeralli was among those impacted by the delay at the school in Glenora. She had to wait about two hours before she could vote.

“They came and told us that they had to shut down because everything was set up wrong,” she said.

Others were also in the same boat.

“I was here by 9:15 and they closed the station for over two hours because it had been set up incorrectly, we were told,” said Brian Webb.

“I’m glad I had the time to wait but a lot of people came in, heard about the situation, and left because they could not wait,” said Justina Paradis.

“After sitting here for so long, people are hungry, they’re tired, and that has an impact on how the mind thinks,” another voter told CityNews.

Gurney says most of the 1,400 locations opened on time and staff were prepared. Of the 106 locations that saw their hours extended, 35 were in Calgary and 28 in Edmonton.

“We do have so many additional locations open today to accommodate this large number that we anticipate, as well as there’s more staff at locations than what we had at advanced vote last week,” Gurney said.

At another polling station in Edmonton, voters confirmed the process was easy and quick.

“Everything laid out correctly, and yeah, no hang-ups,” said Shaun Slaney.

“They made it as simple, as easy, as fast as possible,” added Osamudiamen Odiase.

More than 1.3 million Albertans already cast ballots by mail or in advanced polls.

In Calgary, electors also reported a smooth process to CityNews. Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said that should encourage those who haven’t voted to do so.

“If you’ve waited until now, now is your chance, now is your opportunity to have your voices heard,” Farkas said.

Albertans are voting on nine questions on immigration and the Constitution, as well as a 10th question on whether they want to stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving.

The immigration questions ask Albertans whether the province should have more say on who comes to the province to work and whether it’s time to put more limitations — and perhaps introduce fees — on some who arrive and seek access to health care and education.

The constitutional questions ask Albertans for a blessing to pursue talks with other provinces on wresting power from the federal government and abolishing the Senate.

“The questions are extremely confusing,” Paradis told CityNews. “I think they’re done purposely that way so that people have to really have to think about it.”

–With files from Joel Mendelson in Calgary and The Canadian Press