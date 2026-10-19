Albertans have voted to remain in Canada with a majority of voters rejecting a future binding vote on independence.

Question 10 on the referendum ballot asked voters whether Alberta should remain in Canada or whether the province should hold a second, binding referendum on leaving Confederation.

Unofficial results indicate the “remain in Canada” option is on track to gather more than 75 per cent of the vote as of 11:30 p.m.

The separation question was added to the ballot earlier this year by Premier Danielle Smith following petition campaigns that gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures both supporting and opposing Alberta’s place in Canada. Smith has said she voted to remain in the country.

Elections Alberta counted ballots on Question 10 before moving to the remaining nine referendum questions, which deal with constitutional and immigration issues.

The referendum campaign drew national attention in its final days, with Prime Minister Mark Carney travelling to Alberta last week to participate in pro-Canada rallies.

Supporters of Alberta independence argued the province would benefit from ending federal taxation and regulation in Alberta, which they said would unlock economic growth and allow Albertans greater control over their affairs. Opponents contended separation would create economic uncertainty, burden the province with debt and force Alberta to assume responsibility for services currently provided by the federal government.

Speaking to CityNews on referendum day, lawyer Jeff Rath, a prominent advocate for Alberta independence, said some voters viewed the ballot as an opportunity to express frustration with Ottawa.

“For those people that want to send a message, they can send a message,” Rath said. “For people that are in favour of independence, they’re voting for an end in federal income tax, they’re voting for the opportunity to end an entire level of politicians and corrupt bureaucrats that govern over top of us.”

Rath said separatists would continue their efforts regardless of the result and argued that support for independence exceeding 40 per cent should prompt Smith’s resignation. As of 11:30 p.m., the vote to leave was sitting at less than 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, Thomas Lukaszuk, founder of the Forever Canadian campaign, said many Albertans he spoke with questioned why the referendum was being held in the first place.

“The vast majority of Albertans never asked for this referendum,” Lukaszuk said, adding that the vote could ultimately cost taxpayers more than $300 million.

Despite his opposition to the referendum, Lukaszuk said the debate encouraged Albertans to reflect on what being Canadian means.

“No matter what the outcome of this tonight, we will have a lot of work ahead of us to heal the wounds that have been caused,” he said.

More than 1.3 million Albertans cast ballots through advance voting and mail-in voting before referendum day.

With files from The Canadian Press