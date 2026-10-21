Booking your Air Canada flight by phone? That’ll be $30 extra — per passenger

MONTREAL — Air Canada says customers who book their flights by phone are now paying $30 per passenger for the privilege.

The country’s biggest airline says the policy came into force last week, placing it alongside WestJet, United Airlines and the numerous low-cost carriers that charge phone booking fees.

The move marks an attempt to steer customers to its website or app and to cut call centre costs.

Andrew D’Amours, co-founder of flight deal site Flytrippers, says the change could disproportionately hit older Canadians who rely on phone bookings.

He says it highlights one more area that airlines have found to charge for services, and that now the cost will be borne more by those who use it.

Air Canada says customers who require specialized support, including those with accessibility needs, are exempt from the fee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2026.

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The Canadian Press