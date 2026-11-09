Toronto FC relieve Robin Fraser of head-coaching duties

Toronto FC has entered the market for a new coach.

The MLS club announced Monday that it has relieved Robin Fraser of his duties as head coach after finishing the 2026 season with a 9-13-12 record, missing the playoffs.

“On behalf of the club, I want to thank Robin for his passion and commitment that he brought to Toronto FC as head coach over the last two years,” Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the performance and results did not meet our expectations for this roster, and it was determined that a new voice is required to take it to the next level.

“A thorough search for the club’s next head coach will begin immediately as we work to deliver a consistent contender to our city and our supporters,” Hernandez added.

Fraser was hired by TFC on Jan. 10, 2025, in the wake of John Herdman’s resignation. Over his two seasons in North America’s top league, Fraser compiled a 15-27-26 record in MLS and failed to advance past the first round of the Canadian Championship in consecutive years.

The club announced that assistant coaches Neil Emblen, Wolde Harris and technical video coach Jase Kim will also be departing the organization.

Toronto FC hasn’t made the playoffs since 2020.

With files from Lucas Casaletto of CityNews