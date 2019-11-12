Families of victims testify at hearing for convicted killer Ugo Fredette

ST-JEROME, Que. — The relatives of Ugo Fredette’s two victims are addressing the court today to explain how their lives were destroyed by the killings of Veronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse.

Fredette, 44, was found guilty last month of two counts of first-degree murder.

On Sept. 14, 2017, Fredette stabbed Barbe, his ex-wife, at their home in St-Eustache, Que., before going on the lam with a child who was inside the home.

Later that day he killed Lacasse, a stranger, in order to steal the man’s car before continuing his attempt to evade authorities.

Fredette was finally arrested the next day in rural Ontario, and the child was rescued.

A first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence without possibility of parole for 25 years, but the Crown is seeking to have that ineligibility doubled to 50 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 12, 2019.

The Canadian Press