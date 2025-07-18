Man, 28, identified in fatal shooting at Yorkdale Mall parking lot

Toronto police investigate after a man was fatally shot outside Yorkdale Mall in North York on July 17, 2025. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By John Marchesan

Posted July 18, 2025 3:36 pm.

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Yorkdale Mall.

Investigators were called to the mall, located at Highway 401 and Dufferin Street, just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Kashif Jamal Bentley-Jean of Toronto.

Police have yet to provide any suspect descriptions, but witnesses told 680 NewsRadio the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle.

Investigators indicated that the victim was likely targeted, but have yet to indicate what the motive behind the shooting may have been.

