Man convicted in Toronto’s 2005 Boxing Day shooting charged with murder in Montreal

A Montreal police officer outside a crime scene in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 18, 2025 5:48 am.

Jeremiah Valentine, who went to prison for taking part in the 2005 Boxing Day shootout in Toronto that killed a 15-year-old girl, has been charged with murder in Montreal.

The 43-year-old faces one count of first-degree murder in the killing of Abdeck Kenedith Ibrahim, 33, who was gunned down in a downtown Montreal square around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Valentine was among several people convicted in the 2005 shootout in downtown Toronto between rival gangs that killed 15-year-old Jane Creba and injured six others. Creba was shopping with her mother and sister on Yonge Street, traditionally one of Toronto’s busiest strips for Boxing Day bargain hunters, when she was caught in the crossfire.

The Crown said forensics had determined it was ”very likely” he fired the bullet that killed the Grade 10 student, but admitted those tests were not definitive and that the bullet could have come from two other weapons.

In 2009, Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 12 years for a crime that became a flashpoint for the city’s anger over a rise in gun-related killings.

Valentine would have had to wait much longer than 12 years for parole eligibility if he hadn’t pleaded guilty, Ontario Superior Court Justice John McMahon said at the time.

The Crown says the Montreal case was put off until Oct. 23, following a brief hearing at the city’s courthouse on Thursday. According to the charging document, Valentine was living in downtown Montreal.

The Parole Board of Canada did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday, and the prosecutor’s office declined to comment further.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police shoot driver of suspected stolen vehicle during traffic stop in Scarborough: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing an incident in Scarborough after a York Regional Police officer shot a suspect during an attempted traffic stop on Thursday evening. The province's police...

updated

1h ago

71-year-old woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York attack

A 71-year-old woman was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

1h ago

Woman in critical condition after being shot at Scarborough plaza

One woman was critically injured following a shooting at a Scarborough plaza on Thursday evening. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of a shooting in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard...

updated

2h ago

Honda Indy road closures add fuel to traffic congestion

As the Honda Indy returns to Toronto, so does the traffic that comes with it. Road closures around Lakeshore Boulevard, ongoing construction, and lane restrictions on the Gardiner have created major...

7h ago

Top Stories

Police shoot driver of suspected stolen vehicle during traffic stop in Scarborough: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing an incident in Scarborough after a York Regional Police officer shot a suspect during an attempted traffic stop on Thursday evening. The province's police...

updated

1h ago

71-year-old woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York attack

A 71-year-old woman was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

1h ago

Woman in critical condition after being shot at Scarborough plaza

One woman was critically injured following a shooting at a Scarborough plaza on Thursday evening. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to reports of a shooting in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard...

updated

2h ago

Honda Indy road closures add fuel to traffic congestion

As the Honda Indy returns to Toronto, so does the traffic that comes with it. Road closures around Lakeshore Boulevard, ongoing construction, and lane restrictions on the Gardiner have created major...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:07
Woman fatally stabbed in North York parking lot

A woman was fatally stabbed in North York outside an apartment building in a parking lot.

18h ago

2:29
Police say man in his 20s fatally shot in Yorkdale Mall parking lot

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was shot dead in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot and a portion of the shopping centre entrance will remain closed as they continue their investigation.

19h ago

2:16
'It's very scary': Yorkdale Mall shoppers in shock following fatal shooting

Commuters and shoppers arriving at Yorkdale Mall were left in shock after an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

20h ago

0:35
Yorkdale Mall parking lot shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot in North York.

22h ago

2:40
Heat wave breaks as temperatures cool

Toronto will see cooler temperatures and improved air quality as a cold front comes in Thursday evening and Friday morning.
More Videos