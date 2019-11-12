Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert, will open respite centre
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 12, 2019 5:29 pm EST
A man waits for the bus braving the cold temperatures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert on Tuesday as temperatures were expected to plummet overnight.
The city’s medical officer of health says the alert will remain in effect until further notice.
Environment Canada forecasts the weather to drop to -12 C overnight in Toronto with a wind chill of -17 C.
The alert also activates services designed to get vulnerable residents inside.
The city says it will open a warming centre downtown at Metro Hall at 7 p.m.
The federal weather agency is also calling for flurries Tuesday night, with snow accumulation of up to two centimetres.
