Tory Sen. Dagenais quits caucus over Scheer's socially conservative views

OTTAWA — Conservative Sen. Jean-Guy Dagenais is leaving his party’s caucus over concerns about leader Andrew Scheer’s socially conservative views.

Dagenais says he’ll remain a member of the party, but he’s going to sit with the newly-formed Canadian Senators Group in the upper chamber.

Dagenais says Scheer’s views on abortion and same-sex marriage led to a “mass exodus” of support in the province of Quebec and that he thinks there’s no possibility things will change in time for the next election.

He says given his opinions, it would be inappropriate for him to continue to participate in the Conservative caucus.

The Canadian Senators Group was formed earlier this month by 11 senators seeking to ensure regional issues get their due.

The majority of its members have links to the Conservative party, but Sen. Percy Downe, who was appointed as a Liberal, was also announced as a new member of the group today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.

The Canadian Press