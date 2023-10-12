Student ‘attacked and stabbed’ outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed outside of school on Thursday.

Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area at 1:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Authorities said a student was “attacked and stabbed” outside the school. Two suspects were arrested at the scene.

Toronto Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Last winter, a student was killed in a targeted shooting at the same Scarborough high school. An 18-year-old was fatally shot in February 2022 by a group of suspects. David and Mary Thomson C.I. was placed in lockdown as a result.

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement, calling the fatal school shooting “tragic and unacceptable.”