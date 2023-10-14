Foreign affairs minister announces plan to help Canadians evacuate from West Bank

Smoke and fire rise following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Smoke and fire rise following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 14, 2023 3:12 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2023 3:50 pm.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says the federal government is still working to get Canadians out the Gaza Strip, but announced an evacuation plan for those in the West Bank. 

Joly’s announcement comes after an earlier plan to allow foreign nationals to leave the Palestinian territory of Gaza via a border crossing with Egypt was cancelled Saturday. 

She says the Israeli government has authorized Canadians’ departure from the besieged territory on the Mediterranean Sea, but that more work needs to be done to secure their passage.

She says about 160 Canadians and their relatives are still in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Joly says a new plan would allow between 80 and 100 Canadians in the West Bank to leave by bus from the city of Ramallah to the Jordanian capital of Amman starting as early as Tuesday.

She says that plan has received authorization from Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge in Rosedale
Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge in Rosedale

A firefighter was assaulted while attending the scene of a fire in Rosedale on Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an encampment under a bridge in the area of Sherbourne Street...

1h ago

SIU investigating Scarborough crash involving police car
SIU investigating Scarborough crash involving police car

The province's police watchdog is investigating following a collision in Scarborough involving a police cruiser that sent two people to hospital. Police say the collision occurred in the area of Markham...

1h ago

Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family
Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family

Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's...

6m ago

SIU investigating after teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan
SIU investigating after teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan

The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a teen suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. According to the SIU, a York police officer was patrolling...

53m ago

Top Stories

Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge in Rosedale
Firefighter assaulted at scene under bridge in Rosedale

A firefighter was assaulted while attending the scene of a fire in Rosedale on Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an encampment under a bridge in the area of Sherbourne Street...

1h ago

SIU investigating Scarborough crash involving police car
SIU investigating Scarborough crash involving police car

The province's police watchdog is investigating following a collision in Scarborough involving a police cruiser that sent two people to hospital. Police say the collision occurred in the area of Markham...

1h ago

Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family
Canadian Israeli woman, missing since ambush at musical festival, has died: family

Family of a Canadian Israeli woman, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, are dealing with the heartbreaking news she has died. Shir Georgy's...

6m ago

SIU investigating after teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan
SIU investigating after teen seriously injured when struck by car in Vaughan

The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a teen suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan. According to the SIU, a York police officer was patrolling...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital
Rare areola tattooing procedure offered in Ontario hospital

A doctor at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial hospital has started a rare clinic that restores hope for patients with breast cancer. Faiza Amin reports on the physician performing areola tattooing.

22h ago

2:47
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year
Toronto garbage bin issues continue despite calls for fixes last year

The city has yet to hold Astral accountable for garbage bin disrepair, after council and former Mayor John Tory suggested more should be done to keep the receptacles in good working order. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:24
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war
'Shame on you': GTA woman's message to feds after fleeing Israel-Hamas war

As Canada begins evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv, one GTA woman is sharing how she got home on her own. Michelle Mackey has her message to the Canadian Government.
2:20
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles
Toronto city council caps licences on ride-sharing vehicles

While debating the reduction of gas emissions in the taxi and ride-sharing industry, city council quickly passed a motion to cap the number of vehicle licences for companies like Uber and Lyft. Mark McAllister has more on the impact the move may have
2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

More Videos