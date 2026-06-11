Pride flag burned at Markham school; two 18‑year‑olds charged in suspected hate-motivated incident

Two Pride flags are seen in this undated image. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 11, 2026 9:29 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2026 9:33 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) have charged two Markham teenagers after a Pride flag was allegedly torn down and set on fire at a secondary school.

Officers were called to the school near Yonge Street and Clark Avenue on Tuesday after staff reported that a Pride flag had been burned on the property.

Police say the incident, which is being investigated as a hate crime, happened the night before, around 11 p.m. on Monday, when two suspects went to the school, removed the flag from its holder, ripped it and attempted to ignite it.

Following an investigation by the Hate Crime Prevention Unit, officers identified and arrested two 18‑year‑old suspects.

Police say Sepehr Abadar, 18, of Markham, and Mahan Mohammad Radmard, 18, also of Markham, have each been charged with mischief under $5,000, an offence investigators allege was motivated by hate.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact them.

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